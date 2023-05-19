MP: BJP’s executive committee meets in Bhopal to chalk out poll strategy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s Executive Committee commenced in Bhopal on Friday morning. All the senior leaders of the organization are attending this important meeting convened to chalk out the future strategy.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma are also present in the meeting. This meeting is being considered important as Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections are only a few months away.

Sources said that State BJP leadership may also try to learn the lesson from Karnataka assembly elections where efforts to drive the public support by raising the national issues failed to work in favour of the party as they were dwarfed by the local issues. Hence a line may get drawn that focusing should be paid more on the local issues in the assembly elections of the state.

Along with this, the state BJP leadership will also gauge the feedback about implementation of various organization programmes and will fix the responsibility. During the meeting, efforts would be also made over how to strengthen the party organization in those regions of the state where it is not strong or have some weakness as BJP anyhow wants to realize the slogan of Abki Baar 200 paar in upcoming assembly elections. Some new programmes may be given to the party workers by seeing the upcoming assembly elections.