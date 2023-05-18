Bhopal: Camera installed in girl’s common room, Barhi College principal suspended

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued orders to suspend RK Verma, the principal of Barhi College in Katni district, for installing camera in girl’s changing room situated in the college. The suspension order was issued on Thursday.

Sources said that the students of Barhi College had complained against the principal, stating that CCTV cameras were installed in the common room where girls changed clothes. It was also alleged that the principal not only watched videos on his mobile phone but also molested girls.

The matter was reported to Vijayraghavgarh MLA Sanjay Pathak when he was holding a meeting with employees regarding Vijayraghavgarh Festival at a guest house recently when college students approached him and made a written and verbal complaint against the principal.

They said the cameras in the common room were never switched off even when girls changed clothes. The MLA Sanjay Pathak insisted for strict action against the principal. Following the complaint, the collector constituted a five-member investigation team led by Dr Chitra Prabhat, Principal of Tilak National College. The team investigated and questioned approximately 150 people.

During inquiry, it was revealed that CCTV cameras are installed in the common room. In the suspension order, Verma has been found guilty of objectionable behaviour with girls. The principal was suspended with immediate effect and attached to directorate of higher education in Bhopal till further orders.