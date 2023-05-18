Bhopal: To make science, mathematics teaching interesting, teachers of CM Rise Tribal schools to be trained in IIT

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The middle school teachers of CM Rise Schools run by tribal affairs department in 20 districts will learn the interesting way of teaching mathematics and science at IIT Palganj, Gandhinagar. Around 100 teachers of mathematics and science have been selected for the training programme.

The teacher will attend a seven-day residential training under Professor Manish Jain. The first phase of the training will begin from May 22. The teachers will also be trained in activity-based learning, pedagogy and capacity building.

They will be trained in using TLM (Teaching-Learning Materials) to teach mathematics and science in an interesting manner to develop and sustain the interest of tribal students in the two subjects. The objective is also to make the classes interactive so that students can enjoy learning instead of feeling bored.

Tribal affairs principal secretary Pallavi Jain Govil told Free Press that activity-based learning techniques make the children understand concepts better and overcome the fear of curriculum and also help them handle higher order questions which require thinking skills on the topics. The techniques should teach them this kind of hard topics which will take fear out of the children, she added.

Training at IIM- Indore

Besides, 95 principals of CM Rise Tribal Schools and 45 officials including assistant commissioners and assistant directors will be trained in leadership and management training at IIM Indore. The training will be held in June.