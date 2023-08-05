MP: BJP Should Put 'Solution Box' Instead Of 'Suggestion Box', Says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking at jibe at the BJP which is inviting people's suggestion for preparing election manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, state Congress president Kamal Nath said the saffron party should put "solution box" instead of "suggestion box".

The state BJP unit has decided to put "suggestion box" at every block and district office to get suggestions. Besides putting the boxes, the BJP is also working on an online platform to invite people to send their suggestions for the same.

The Congress has prepared its election manifesto after several rounds of meeting chaired by former chief minister Kamal Nath at his residence. Hitting out at the BJP, Kamal Nath said the people will ask the saffron party as to why it toppled the elected government. "The public will give some suggestions to the BJP that don't divide the country any more and stop the agenda of spreading hate and fear. People will ask BJP to stop insulting women anymore and to provide employment to youths," Kamal Nath said. Veteran Congress leader also suggested that the BJP should put 'Solution Box' instead of 'Suggestion Box' to solve the problems of the people, but BJP will not do this because it considers its political success only in "misleading" the people on useless issues.