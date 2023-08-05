Bhopal: Nainpur CMO Caught Red-Handed Accepting Rs 15,000 Bribe

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Jabalpur arrested the chief municipal officer of Nainpur Nagar Palika Parishad of Mandla district for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, in Jabalpur on Friday.

Jabalpur SP (Lokayukta) Sanjay Sahu said a contractor Rajendra Singh Thakur approached Lokayukta complaining that CMO Rajaram was demanding Rs 15,000 to release his earnest amount and clear the pending bills. On Friday, the CMO Rajaram had come to Jabalpur with some work in the High Court, and had called the contractor instructing him to get the bribe amount.

After the verification of the complaint, a team led by Dilip Jharbade laid a trap to nab the officer. As soon as the contractor handed over Rs 15,000 to the CMO at Gate No. 5 of the High Court, the Lokayukta police caught him red-handed. CMO was arrested and brought to Circuit House 2. Further proceedings are on.

