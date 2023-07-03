 Bhopal: Former CMO, Deputy Engineer Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Former CMO, Deputy Engineer Suspended

Bhopal: Former CMO, Deputy Engineer Suspended

Action has also been taken against the then CMO Jaideep Deepankar and the then executive engineer Rakesh Tiwari.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief municipal officer of Shahdol municipality Vikas Chandra Mishra, ex- sub engineers Sandip Singh Ureti and Ajit Rawat have been suspended. UAD minister Bhupendra Singh said that irregularities would not be tolerated.

Besides, instruction has been given for recovery of loss incurred due to them in connection with merger of newly constituted Dola, Dumarkachhar, Vangawan city councils of Anuppur district with Bakho city council in Shahdol district.

Action has also been taken against the then CMO Jaideep Deepankar and the then executive engineer Rakesh Tiwari. Entire issue is being sent to MP Public Service Commission. Just because of Mishra and Ureti, loss of Rs 2.55 crore was incurred.

The then joint director UAD Maqbool Khan was held responsible for irregularities. The civic bodies incurred loss of Rs 3.20 crore.

Read Also
MP: Bhopal Railway Division Earns Revenue Of Rs 15.58 L
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: A Female IAS Officer Has Geared Up To Leave For Delhi On Deputation

Overheard In Bhopal: A Female IAS Officer Has Geared Up To Leave For Delhi On Deputation

Bhopal: Phulwari 2023’ 14 Kathak Dancers Present Narmada Stuti

Bhopal: Phulwari 2023’ 14 Kathak Dancers Present Narmada Stuti

Bhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum 

Bhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum 

Bhopal: Maid Makes Off With Rs 7.5L In Misrod, Search On

Bhopal: Maid Makes Off With Rs 7.5L In Misrod, Search On

Spirit Of Service At Core Of Indian Society: CM

Spirit Of Service At Core Of Indian Society: CM