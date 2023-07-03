Bhopal: Former CMO, Deputy Engineer Suspended

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief municipal officer of Shahdol municipality Vikas Chandra Mishra, ex- sub engineers Sandip Singh Ureti and Ajit Rawat have been suspended. UAD minister Bhupendra Singh said that irregularities would not be tolerated.

Besides, instruction has been given for recovery of loss incurred due to them in connection with merger of newly constituted Dola, Dumarkachhar, Vangawan city councils of Anuppur district with Bakho city council in Shahdol district.

Action has also been taken against the then CMO Jaideep Deepankar and the then executive engineer Rakesh Tiwari. Entire issue is being sent to MP Public Service Commission. Just because of Mishra and Ureti, loss of Rs 2.55 crore was incurred.

The then joint director UAD Maqbool Khan was held responsible for irregularities. The civic bodies incurred loss of Rs 3.20 crore.