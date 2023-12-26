 MP: 'BJP Made 1st Time MLA Its CM In Rajasthan...' Congress Workers Cry Biased Treatment, Communication Gap In Party (WATCH)
The meeting is being taken by Congress's newly appointed Madhya Pradesh in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Madhya Pradesh was introduced to its new cabinet, the state Congress held its meeting in Chhattarpur on Tuesday. The meeting, led by state president Jitu Patwari and Congress in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, aimed to plan a new blueprint after Congress' poor performance in the assembly elections.

During the meeting, several Congress leaders complained about the communication gap within the party and biased treatment.

Chhatarpur District President Mahaprasad Patel said, 'The party has been defeated by its own people. We are hurt not by the BJP but by Congress. Appointments are made in the organization without informing the person in charge. In Rajasthan, the BJP made a first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma the CM. Everyone should be given attention. Lok Sabha election tickets should be announced soon. Big leaders should contest Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting is being taken by Congress's newly appointed Madhya Pradesh in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. Before the meeting, he said, 'The District Congress Committee President will discuss with the MLA and PCC in-charge what kind of process will be carried out in the future.'

Before the meeting on Tuesday, he said in PCC, 'The Congress party could not give a good performance in the assembly elections, but I am happy that there is still a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers.'

On Gopal Bhargava not being included in the cabinet expansion, Jitendra Singh said, “This is an internal matter of the BJP, but personally, I feel sad. There are many senior people, be it Vijayvargiya, Patel, Tomar, and especially Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who were kept in the forefront and the elections were fought; they were sidelined in a way.”

Tikamgarh District President Naveen Sahu said, “Why don't the MLAs who won the elections build Congress offices? Many times our leaders have won elections and even become ministers, but why don't they build a Congress office?”

An official said, 'It is not right to blame the defeat on the district president or the city president. Block presidents are appointed by the choice of the MLA, former MLA.”

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, while discussing with the media before the start of the meeting, said, “Congress has got 40% votes in the assembly elections. Today we will discuss the future roadmap.”

On cabinet expansion, he said, 'We hope that farmers will be given a price of Rs 2700 per quintal of wheat and Rs 3100 per quintal of paddy. This cabinet will take all the decisions promised by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and give Rs 3000 to his sisters.”

The meeting was attended by the Leader of the Opposition and many Congress stalwarts.

