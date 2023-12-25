Madhya Pradesh Cabinet: 6 First-Time MLAs To Become Ministers In Yadav Cabinet

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2023
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, inducted 28 ministers into the cabinet, including former Union minister Prahlad Patel and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.
18 MLAs took oath as cabinet minister, 6 were sworn in as Minister of State with independent charge, while remaining 4 will be minister of state. MP Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the ministers the oath of office and secrecy.
1. This is the first time Rakesh Singh has been elected as an MLA. Though he has represented Jabalpur constituency in the Lok Sabha for 20 years, from 2004 to 2023, he resigned recently after he won the assembly polls. He took the oath as cabinet minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
2. From December 2021 until December 2023, Prahlad Singh Patel served as former Minister of State for Jal Shakti and the Food Processing Industries of India. However, this is his first time as an MLA and a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh.
3. Narendra Shivaji Patel won the Udaipura seat by a huge margin of 42k votes. Now, he will be serving as a minister of state in the Yadav cabinet.
4. Pratima Bagri, a young woman leader who fought and won from Raigaon SC seat. She will serve as the minister of state.
5. 46-year-old Dilip Ahirwar, currently serving as MLA from Chandla Constituency, took the oath as a minister of state.
6. Radha Singh, an MLA from Chitrangi with a seat in Singrauli, has inherited politics. Her father-in-law, Jagannath Singh, has been an education minister in the BJP government. She will now serve as the minister of state in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.
