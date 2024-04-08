MP: BJP Leader Vijay Jadon Gets Into Heated Argument With Cops At CM's Event In Morena; Video Viral

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Amid Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's event in Morena on Monday, a heated argument broke out between a BJP leader and a police officer after the cops denied them entry in the venue. A video capturing the incident is circulating on social media.

#WATCH | #BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Vijay Jadon Engages In Heated Argument With TI At CM Mohan Yadav's Event Venue In Morena#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/QSsBjTKluz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 8, 2024

The fight occurred between BJP Yuva Morcha leader Vijay Jadon and TI OP Rawat, who was on duty at CM Mohan Yadav's event venue in Morena.

In the video circulating on social media, both Jadon and Rawat can be seen engaging in a war of words. As TI Rawat stopped him from entering, Jadon can be heard saying "Kya karlega?"

Both of them Jadon and Rawat were arguing non-stop, until a few more constables held Rawat from behind and settled the matter.

CM Yadav Addresses Morena Constituency

During this public meeting, Mohan Yadav welcomed several Congress officials and workers into the BJP. The primary aim of the BJP at the time was to integrate Congress workers into the party. Therefore, in every event, the process of involving Congress members into the BJP continued.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Shivmangal Singh Tomar, a strong supporter of Narinder Singh Tomar from Morena-Shivpuri parliamentary constituency. In opposition, the Congress party had nominated Satyapal alias Neetu Sikarwar. Neetu Sikarwar's image was considered better than Shivmangal's, which raised concerns for the BJP. This public meeting of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was held in this context.