 MP BJP Govt Has Transferred 282 IAS Officers Since Coming To Power: Cong's Jitu Patwari
PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mohan Yadav government in Madhya Pradesh had transferred 282 IAS officers in the last 10 months, which was leading to "administrative anarchy", Congress state unit chief Jitu Patwari said on Sunday.

"An atmosphere of administrative anarchy is prevailing in the state due to the immaturity of the chief minister Mohan Yadav. A mafia is controlling the transfers in the state. In 10 months, Yadav has transferred 282, or 74 per cent, of the state's 285 Indian Administrative Service officers," Patwari alleged.

The state secretariat has become a place for the brokers and bureaucrats were living under the fear of transfers, Patwari said.

A total of 68 transfers orders of IAS officers have been issued by the Yadav government, which came to power on December 13 last year, he said.

Hitting back, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrwal said under the Congress regime, one officer was transferred four times on an average.

"The Congress government transferred the official on a daily basis. The BJP government has taken all steps, including transferring officials, for good governance and to ensure the delivery of services," Agrawal said. 

