 MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Assures Party Will Review 6-Time MLA Ramniwas Rawat's Loss In Vijaypur; 'Befitting Reply By Voters,' Hails Congress' Sajjan Singh Verma
Notably, Ramniwas Rawat had won the Vijaypur assembly seat in last assembly election.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP President V D Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After minister and six-time MLA Ramniwas Rawat lost his bastion, Vijaypur, on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma said that the party will review the outcome of bypolls.

He was interacting with media persons at the party office on Saturday evening soon after the results were announced. He conceded that from the start, the Vijapur election was considered tough. He assured that the party will review the faults and will win the seat next time.

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Result: What Helped Congress' Mukesh Malhotra Defeat BJP Minister & 6-Time MLA...
Befitting reply to defector Ramniwas Rawat, says Sajjan Singh Verma

Congress chief Jitu Patwari hailed candidate Mukes Malhotra's victory as a victory of truth. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Satya ki jeet."

In the meantime, senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma told that Ramniwas Rawat had betrayed the Congress when he left the party and joined hands with the BJP. "The election result is a befitting reply to him," he said.

Notably, Ramniwas Rawat had won the Vijaypur assembly seat in the last assembly election in December 2023. Later in April, he left Congress to join the BJP and became the forest minister. Following his resignation as MLA from Vijaypur, the seat fell vacant and became due for bypolls.

