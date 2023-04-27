 MP bizman gets three months in jail for failing to pay arbitration award amount in Jabalpur
24th District Judge Yashwant Malviya sentenced Rajesh Chandok to three months in jail for not paying Rs 3.44 crore to one Messrs SN Sunderson and Company of Katni

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman was sentenced to three months in jail by the district court in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for not paying Rs 3.44 crore to a firm as arbitration amount award, an official said on Thursday.

In his order on Monday, details of which were made available made during the day, 24th District Judge Yashwant Malviya sentenced Rajesh Chandok to three months in jail for not paying Rs 3.44 crore to one Messrs SN Sunderson and Company of Katni despite the arbitration award being upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2018, the petitioners counsels Sanjay Agrawal and Anuj Agrawal told PTI.

Chandok's counsel Ashok Agrawal could not be contacted to find out if the order would be challenged in a higher court.

