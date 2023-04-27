MP: Bhopal bizman stuck in war-torn Sudan returns safely to Bhopal, family distributes sweets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's Jayant Kewalani, who was stuck in war-torn Sudan, returned safely to his family on Thursday morning.

The Kewalani family's happiness knew no bounds as they welcomed their son at the Raja Bhoj Airport.

Jayant had gone to Sudan for some work last month, when a violence gripped the country.

Notably, Indians stranded in the North African country were evacuated to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah first. There, they boarded a special Indian Air Force aircraft which landed in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the MP government for his safe return.

On April 19, Jayant told his parents over a phone call that he was trapped in a flat with two other people and will soon run out of drinking water and food.

Jayant was stuck in capital Khartoum

The 23-year-old is a businessman and exporter of grams and pulses. Jayant had gone to Sudan on March 9 and was set to return home on April 20. Meanwhile fighting broke out in Sudan and Jayant got stranded in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan and one of the epicentres of the war zone.

Seven people from MP safely reached India

Seven persons from Madhya Pradesh who were among several Indians stranded in trouble-torn Sudan have safely reached India by air route, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

MP CM Chouhan thanked PM Modi

Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the safe evacuation of the seven persons from the African nation and remarked, "Modi hai to mumkin hai (when Modi is around, everything is possible)." The first batch of 360 Indians arrived at the Delhi airport from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night after being evacuated from Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'.

"Earlier also when our children were stranded due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, our prime minister spoke to the presidents of both countries to ensure the safe evacuation of students from there.