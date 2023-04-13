MP: Bhopal division lifts trophy of country’s first state-level Divyang Cricket Premier League

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Division lifted the trophy and became champions of the country’s first ever state-level Vijayi Bhav Mahapaur Cup, the Divyang Cricket Premier League T-20 tournament, on Thursday.

Bhopal's division team defeated Rewa's division team in the league finals by 90 runs. This tournament was one of a kind, as it was the first time in the country that any such state-level league was organised for differently-abled cricketers.

During the match, Rewa won the toss and decided to field first. But the Bhopal team led by Nikk Mewada was ready to smash the opponent with runs and wickets. On the other side, Ankit Singh Baghel was the captain of Rewa squad.

Batting first, Bhopal scored 161 runs at the loss of eight wickets, whereas Rewa went all out for 71. At the end of the match, Mukammil from the Bhopal division became the player of the match.

The captain of Bhopal team, Nikk Mewada, scored 46 runs on 35 balls. Skipper scored six 4s and one 6, taking four valuable wickets in the match. Bhopal’s Mukammil became the best bowler of the match.