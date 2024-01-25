 MP: Balaghat Man Who Lost Way 15 Years Ago In Nagpur Returns Home
He went to Nagpur to earn a living, but because he did not return home, his family members performed his last rites, considering him dead.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old man BrajlalBaiga, resident of Maoist-infested Semtola village in Balaghat district, went to Nagpur 15 years ago to earn a living, but he wandered off and got lost.

Brajlal’s yarn has no spin. Yet, his story is no less adventurous than that of a Bollywood hero.

He could not return home. The family members Brajlalsearched for him for years, but because they could not find him, they considered him dead, and performed his last rites.

Now that his family members have come to know that Brajlal is alive, they are shocked, though very happy.

After losing his way, Brajlal had been roaming here and there in Nagpur,and afterwards, in different cities in the country.

His family members recently came to know that Brajlal was in Jamshedpur city in Jharkhand.

They then contacted the officials of the district administration and began to search for Brajlal in Jamshedpur.

With the help of collector Girish Kumar, the family Brajlal was given Rs 15,000 through Red Cross Society, to bring him back to Balaghat.

Brajlal said after roaming about in Nagpur, he had reached Kerala where he worked in farmland and sold coconuts.

He also reached Howrah, Mussoorie and then Jamshedpur. Brajlal returned home at the age of 52 years. The tribal society honoured him.

