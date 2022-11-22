e-Paper Get App
MP: Awards to be conferred on Narmadapuram athletes

Adhya Tiwari selected for Vikram Award, Arjun Thakur for Eklavya Award

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Soft tennis player Adhya Tiwari has been selected for Vikram Award for splendid performance in the sport, district sports and youth welfare officer Uma Patel said on Tuesday.

Shooter Arjun Thakur has been shortlisted for Eklavya Award. Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has congratulated the duo on the accomplishment and stated that they brought laurel to the district at state-level. He extended best wishes to the duo for their performance in their respective sports.

Patel told media that the duo had been shortlisted for the award for outstanding performance at national and international level in the past five years. Reflecting on achievements of the soft tennis player Tiwari, Patel said that Tiwari bagged one gold medal, one silver medal and two bronze medals at the World Tour Soft Tennis Championship, which was organised in Thailand this year.

Shooter Arjun Thakur performed well at ISSF Lunato, ISSF shooting world cup held in Germany and in national games.

article-image

