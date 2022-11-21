Narmadapuram: Collector chairs TL meeting, directs officials to apprise tribals of PESA act

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh chaired a time-limit (TL) meeting at the collectorate on Tuesday. The collector reviewed the progress of different schemes and issued instructions to spread awareness among tribals regarding Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act.

As the meeting commenced, Singh directed the officials concerned to organise a gram sabha in every village under Kesla development block and inform tribals and panchayat representatives about salient features of PESA Act in a simple manner.

He said tribals should be enlightened about collecting the tendu leaves so that applications for tendu leaf collection are received by December 15. He said that gram sabhas would be organised in all villages of Kesla block from Wednesday till December 3. Singh also reviewed the special brief revision of voters’ list and directed all the electoral registration officers to include names of those people in the voters’ list who have attained 18 years of age.

Jal Jeevan Mission also came up for the review at the meeting. The collector inquired about complaints registered on CM Helpline portal and asked officials to redress the grievances immediately.