MP August 24 Weather Updates: Ujjain Flooded, Orange Alert In 23 Districts

MP August 24 Weather Updates: Orange Alert In 23, Heavy Rain Alert In 45 Districts; Four Sluice Gates Of Bhopal’s Kerwa Dam Opened | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central state is experiencing heavy downpour on Saturday, due to a strong weather system active across the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 45 districts in the state. Out of these, 23 districts are expected to receive very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of 4 inches or more of rain within the next 24 hours.

Orange Alert on Saturday

An orange alert has been issued for the following 23 districts, warning of heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours: Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Indore, Sehore, Dewas, Khargone, Barwani, Jhabua, Dhar, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, and Balaghat.

Weather at 1 Pm | IMD Bhopal

Heavy Rainfall:

In addition, strong rain is also expected in Bhopal, Gwalior, Neemuch, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Narsinghpur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Panna, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Jabalpur. Other districts may also experience light rainfall with thunderstorms.

Cyclonic circulations and trough lines over Madhya Pradesh. | IMD Bhopal

Bhadbhada, Kaliasot Dams swell

In Bhopal, the rainfall started on Friday and continued till the entire night. Around 8:15 PM, one gate of the Bhadbhada Dam was opened, and later in the night, another gate was opened. At present, water is being released from two gates of the dam.

Additionally, one gate of the Kaliyasot Dam has also been opened as the water level in the Bada Talab reached 1666.80 feet.

In Narmadapuram, three gates of the Tawa Dam have been opened by 5 feet each.

Kshipra river overflows

FP Photo

Continuous rains in Indore and neughbouring districts have caused Ujjain's Kshipra River to overflow, submerging nearby areas and temples. After floods at Indore's Yeshwant Sagar, water was released and has now reached Ujjain's Gambhir Dam.

As of the last report, the dam has received over 1,100 million cubic feet (McFt) of water, out of its total capacity of 2,250 McFt. The Gambhir Reservoir is a crucial source of drinking water for the people in the region.

FP Photo

Indore collector announces holiday

In response, Indore Collector Asheesh Singh declared a holiday for all government and private schools in the district on Saturday.

FP Photo

Sluice gates of Kerwa Dam Opened for the first time

Due to the continuous rain in the eastern part of the state over the past two to three days, water levels in several dams have risen. On Friday, four gates of the Kerwa Dam in Bhopal were opened for the first time this season. Previously, only one gate had been opened. Water levels are also rising in other dams like Kolar, Bansagar, Kundaliya, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Kaliyasot, and Bhadbhada.