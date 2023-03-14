MP Assembly Budget Session: Police Commissioner System should be done away with, says LoP Govind Singh

LoP Govind Singh arrives at Vidhan Sabha in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said on Tuesday that the incidents of crime, like rape, increased after the Police Commissioner System had been implemented in the state.

Singh, who was speaking on the Governor’s address, urged the government to scrap the system without delay.

The officers are buying plots of land worth crores of rupees in the name of their adult children, so that the officers are not asked to give details of their properties, Singh said.

Singh further said that the government was harassing the Congress legislators. The MLAs, like Alok Chaturvedi and Manoj Chawla, are in trouble.

As far as the statement of Raja Pateria was concerned, he meant to defeat Prime Minister Narendra in elections, but he was sent to jail for 80 days, Singh said, adding that time changes.

According to Singh, flower vases worth Rs 20 crore were purchased for Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, but after the event, the officers returned those vases and took the money.

Scams worth crores of rupees cropped up in the Ayushman Yojna and in the education department, but complaints made to Lokayukta came to naught, Singh said.

An inquiry is going on against 49 IAS officers but the probe agency is not allowed file chalan, he said.

The officials of the police, the revenue department and those of the mining department are hand in glove and making money from the mining department, Singh said.

According to Singh, dumpers being filled with sand in Madhya Pradesh are being taken to Uttar Pradesh, but the MP government is not getting any royalty.

The government is making tall claims, but according to statistics, 5.18 crore people still live below poverty line.

The government has failed to provide food, clothes and house to the poor, but it is spending money on building airports, Singh said.

Most welfare projects in Datia

A very powerful minister represents Datia, so most of the development works are taking place there, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said.

It is happening, so that Narottam Mishra may win the election, and it is because of pressure from minister that an airport has been built in Datia, Singh said.