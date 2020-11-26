MP archer makes it to Tokyo Olympics’ India camp

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh archer Amit Kumar has been selected for the India camp of Olympics, 2020. Kumar secured third position at the selection trials held at the Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur, for the Tokyo Olympics. The trials were held from November 23 to November 27.
Kumar scored 2,655 points against 2,880. The India camp will be held in Pune.
Eight players had earlier been selected for the camp, but the trials were re-taken after the Covid-19 lockdown. As many as 29 players took part in the camp. Two players from the MP Archery Academy in Jabalpur, Amit Kumar and Amit Yadav, were among them.
Kumar has been training at the academy since 2016.