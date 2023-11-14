 MP Accident: Chartered Bus Carrying Passengers From Sagar To Bhopal Rams Into Bolero
According to information given by the locals, the Chartered bus and a Bolero had a collision after which the bus remained halted for more than an hour.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Chartered bus travelling from Sagar to Bhopal met with an accident near Rahatgarh Bypass, Vidisha Road on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately no casualties were reported in the accident. 

According to information given by the locals, the Chartered bus and a Bolero had a collision after which the bus remained halted for more than an hour. 

Bolero rammed in house in Shivpuri

In another incident reported on the day of Diwali, a speeding Bolero lost control and rammed into a house in Shivpuri district, killing a woman and severely injuring a 3-year-old kid. The incident was reported in Bhauti town of Pichhore sub-division of the district and the driver of the Bolero was reportedly drunk. 

FP Photo

Recently, as many as four school children and over two dozen other passengers were injured in two separte accidents that were reported in Dogavan and Segaon villages of Kasravad area of Khargone district. 

While in Dogavan a bus got out of control and entered into bushes, the second incident took place in Tiri village of Segaon area where a school van overturned, injuring four children.

