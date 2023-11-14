7 Fun Places In Indore To Visit With Your Kids On Children's Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023
November 14, the birthday of first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, is celebrated all over India as Children's Day as the former PM was known to be fond of children. This Children's Day, in case you are wondering what can you do to make your kid feel special, we have sorted 7 places around the city that can serve the purpose. Have a look.
1. Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya: Also known as Indore zoo, this zoological garden is situated in Navlakha and home to various fauna like Indian elephant, hippopotamus, blackbuck, nilgai, spotted deer, etc. The white tigeress here as well as the Bird House are a major center of attraction.
2.Snow City: This winter-themed adventure park on Bypass road is a must visit with family especially when the actual winters are shying away. Children can enjoy a wide range of activities here from inflatable theme park to horror tunnel, VR Games, Bowling and Archery.
3. Buddy's Fun Factory: An adventure park located near Treasure Island Mall, Buddy's Fun Factory is among the favourite places for children as well as teenagers. The place offers freestyle activities like trampoline, zip line, VR games, etc.
4. Simcha Island and Adventure Park: Another must visit to make Children's day more fun for your kids in Simcha Island. The place has a variety of things to offer for your leisure family time like Paintball, ATV, giant swing, trampoline park, rocket ejector, swimming pool, night camping, etc.
Fundore: Another amusement park located near 5. Medicaps College, a visit to Fundore will not only make your kid's day but might also help in bringing out the inner child inside you. From board games to adventure activities like go-kart racing, the place has a lot to offer.
6. Pipliyana Regional Park: In case you are not a adventure park person and want to celebrate Children's Day in a more budget friendly way, you can also visit the Pipliyana Regional Park. Surrounded by lush green trees the place serves as a nice picnic spot.
7. Lalbagh Palace and Garden: Let's be real, not all kids love video games and swimming pools, some are actual nerds and if your kid is one of them then take him/ her to the Lalbagh Palace this Children's Day. The sprawling garden outside Lal Bagh Palace offering walking paths amid European-style landscaping is something even adults crave for.
Thanks For Reading!