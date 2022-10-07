MP: 86% of cattle suffering from Lumpy disease cured in state

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 86 percent of cattle suffering from Lumpy disease have been cured in the state leaving only 2480 active cases of the lumpy virus in the state as of now, said an official.

As per Director of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Dr RK Mahoria, in the last two months, a total of 17,553 cattle got affected by the lumpy disease in the state. Of them, 15073 have been cured, stating that almost 86 percent of cattle got cured.

The laboratory has confirmed the presence of the aforesaid disease in 14 districts. After lumpy disease started to spread its wings in neighboring states, the Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry department along with the local administration has started to exercise precautionary steps. Monitoring was increased subsequently. This is the reason that lumpy disease could not spread its wings in the state and be contained timely.

Madhya Pradesh has 1.87 crore cows and around 1 crore buffaloes. So far, the Animal Husbandry Department has vaccinated 11.25 lakh cattle. Along with this, continuous treatment is being given to ailing animals. The last ten days have shown that there is a decline in the number of suffering animals and the death rate has also gone downwards.

During the last week, there is no reporting of any fresh case of lumpy from any new district of state.

The state has a stock of 23 lakh doses of anti-lumpy vaccine. In districts, vaccination and treatment of cattle are being done at the war front level. The Animal Husbandry department is constantly monitoring the situation and it claims that the disease is under control.