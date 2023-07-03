 MP: 8 Inmates Escape From Juvenile Home In Morena
MP: 8 Inmates Escape From Juvenile Home In Morena

The incident took place on Sunday evening at the juvenile home located on Nainagarh road

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Eight inmates, accused of various crimes including rape and murder, have escaped from a juvenile home in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at the juvenile home located on Nainagarh road, an official said.

Eight out of 12 juvenile undertrials, including those facing serious charges of rape and murder, escaped after breaking the wall of a bathroom at around 7 pm on Sunday, City Superintendent of Police Atul Singh said.

A Special Armed Force guard posted at the juvenile home informed the Kotwali police station at around 8 pm, following which the police started a search for the inmates, he said.

Efforts were on to trace them.

The juveniles who escaped are residents of Morena, Bhind and Sheopur districts, the official said.

