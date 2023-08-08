MP: 78K Families In Sehore Waiting For Houses Under PM’s Scheme | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 78,000 families in the district are waiting for houses under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, according to a survey.

A list of financial and caste-based census in 2011 included 53,000 families for hours. Similarly, the Chief Minister’s Jan Awas Survey included 25,000 families. Therefore, 78,000 families were to get houses under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

Four months have passed since the current financial year began in April, but since there is no target, houses have not been approved. Consequently, the poor have been deprived of houses.

Such people are moving from the Panchayat office to the collectorate to get a house. On the other hand, official sources said that some ineligible people have been given houses under the scheme.

Only those who have been included in the survey will get houses. In the previous financial year, there was a target for constructing 15,000 houses.

In the district, the number of eligible people for houses under the scheme is very high. This is the reason that the people have been waiting for houses for a long time.

As many as 53,495 houses have been constructed since 2016 when the scheme was launched. Out of 53,495 houses, 49,285 have been completed, and 4,237 are yet to be built.

According to the scheme, 16, 347 houses in Ashta, 4,000 in Budhni, 10,000 in Ichhawar, 1,000 in Bherunda and 8,000 in Sehore have been given to beneficiaries.

When the issue was put up before chief executive officer of district Panchayat Ashish Tiwari, he said new budget would soon be allotted for building houses under the scheme.

The people whose names are in the survey list will get houses, he said, adding that since beneficiaries are selected through a portal of the Central Government, the new names cannot be added to the list.