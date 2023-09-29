MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Dr Dhruti Kalsaria |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Seventy-one urology surgeries have been performed at the 98th free urology camp at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital in the past two days.

Urologists Dr Jitendra Amlani, Dr Amish Mehta, Dr Pravin Baldaniya, Dr Neeraj Sharma and Dr Dhruti Kalsaria successfully operated on the urology patients.

A six-year-old boy Shivansh Sen had a problem of urinating.

Paediarticurologist Dr Kalsaria has successfully operated on this child. Father Jitendra Sen is a hairdresser in Vasaniya Kala village near Seoni Malwa, and earns Rs 10,000 a month. Now, the child is feeling well.

Similarly, Rahul Maheshwari, resident of Kalapipal, is a tailor. He got his 11-year-old son Yaman also operated at the camp.

Yaman was facing testicles deformity which caused severe pain to him. Dr Kalsariaperformed a successful operation and corrected deformity.

Dr Kalsaria practices in urology hospitals at Rajkot and Mahua in Gujarat.