MP: 5 Injured As Part Of Dome Falls On Devotees At Sehore’s Kubereshwar Dham

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Atleast five people were injured after a part of the dome setup for Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha at Sehore-based Kubereshwar Dhamcollapsed on Monday. As the dome fell, the big sound boxes placed beneath too plummeted, causing serious injuries to two and minor injuries to other people.

The incident caused panic among the devotees present at the venue of katha by Pandit Pradeep Mishra. Some devotees said that the tent fell due to mild winds.

According to information, a woman named Yashoda (63), wife of Bhanwar Singh, fractured her hand and leg in the incident. A resident of Rajasthan, Yashoda has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Talking to the media, she alleged that she was not admitted to the temporary ICU ward setup at the katha venue.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Another injured Madhubai of Jhalawad Rajasthan has suffered injuries on her head after the speaker fell on her.

Officials present at spot

As of now, officials of the district administration are present at the spot.

A seven-day Shiv Mahapuran Katha and Rudraksh Mahotsav by Pandit Pradeep Mishra is underway at Sehore’s Kubereshwar Dham from March 7 to March 13. The incident has raised questions on the safety arrangements made by the administration for an event with a footfall of more than one lakh people.