Madhya Pradesh: 40% Bhopalis face water scarcity due to power line disruption; BMC assures normalcy by evening

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost 40% of the population of MP's capital city Bhopal is facing the problem of water scarcity on Thursday. The scarcity has been caused due to disruption of power supply which ultimately led to non operational pumps. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured to normalise the situation by the evening.

Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Ravindra Yati said, “ Teams are working on war footing and water supply will be normal by this evening.”

More than 80 major areas including Arera Colony, Char Imli, Shahpura, Shahjahanabad, Jawahar Chowk get water supply from Kolar line. But on Wednesday power supply from Manit and Mandideep feeder lines were disrupted, due to which filter Water Pump House and Raw-Water Pump House of Kolar Water Supply remained close. Thus, Municipal Corporation could not supply water on Thursday.

Corporation officials said that for now, water scarcity is being fulfilled with the help of water tankers and other sources in the more affected areas.

On the other hand, due to Narmada line shifting, some areas will get delayed water on Thursday evening as well.

Affected areas which were not supply water in morning

Arera Colony (E-1 to E-5), Railway Colony Habibganj, 1100 Quarter, Janta Quarter, Meera Nagar, Char Imli, Panchsheel Nagar, Platinum Plaza, Shastri Nagar, Jawahar Chowk, Jawahar Bal Udyan, Ginnori, Moti Masjid, Wahidiya Tanki, Chandbad, Nishatpura, Pinjomal Tank, Old Bus Stand, Bal Vihar, Station Bajaria, Nehru Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Kotra Government Housing, Bagheera Apartment, South TT Nagar, 228 Quarter, Ambedkar Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, 25th Battalion, Geetanjali Complex , Sanjay Complex, Shahpura A, B- C Sector, Gulmohar, Trilanga, E-7 Extension, Gauragaon, Bishankhedi, Sewaniya Gaur, Neelbad Sector, Shahpura Cantonment, Budhwara, Nadeem Road, Lakherapura etc.

Water supply likely to be affected in evening

Nariyalkheda, JP Nagar, PGBT Area, Qazi Camp, Shahjahanabad, Pinjomal Tank, Tila Jamalpura, Bal Vihar, Putlighar, Ibrahimganj, Chandbad, Arif Nagar, Congress Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Green Park, Janta Quarter, Saibaba Nagar, E-7 Arera Colony, E-6 Arera Colony, P&T Colony, Jawahar Chowk, Gulmohar, Paras City, Nurmahal, Imami Gate, Peer Gate etc.