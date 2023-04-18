MP: 36 private hospitals in state de-listed from Ayushman Bharat Yojana

If government portal detects that Ayushman card is fake during verification, private hospitals will not start treatment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-six private hospitals have been de-empanelled from Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Madhya Pradesh as they did not fulfill parameters as per new general medicine (GM) rules. As per new rules, these hospitals should have had either accreditation of National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) or over 50 beds. Exemption may be given for single-specialty hospitals like Eye and ENT.

Seventeen of them are in Bhopal while 12 are in Indore while 5 of them are from Gwalior. Two of them are private hospitals in Jabalpur, according to Ayushman Bharat authorities.

Ayushman Bharat CEO Aditi Garg informed Free Press that by March 31, all private hospitals were given time to have accreditation of National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) or over 50 beds. They did not comply and as a result have been de-empanelled. Some of the hospitals had assured that their accreditations were not showing on monitor so be given some time. More hospitals will be de-empanelled in days to come.’

Bhopal hospitals which have been de-empanelled include Apex Hospital, Maheshwari Arera Trauma & Critical Care, RA Stone& Care, Vedanta Fracture Hospital, Medilife Hospital, Ayushman Hi-tech, Mount Hospital, AK Hospital, Jupiter Hospital, Yashvi Super Specialty Hospital, Haque Multi specialty, Sankalp Multi specialty, Care Multi specialty, A B Hospital, Nirvana Multi specialty and Charak Hospital and Research Centre.

Indore hospitals which have been de-empanelled include Vedant Hospital, Sewalaya, Guruji Seva Niyas, PAT Hospital, Sri Vaishnav Diagnostic Centre, Banthia Hospital, Anand Hospital, Mewara Medicare, Shree Minesh Hospital, MNH Care, Varnit Hospital and Karuna Maternity.

