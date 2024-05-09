 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Orders Re-Voting In Betul After Bus Carrying EVM Machines Catches Fire On May 10
HomeIndiaMP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Orders Re-Voting In Betul After Bus Carrying EVM Machines Catches Fire On May 10

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Orders Re-Voting In Betul After Bus Carrying EVM Machines Catches Fire On May 10

There were 36 people on the bus, but, no one was hurt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to redo voting at four booths in Betul Lok Sabha area on May 10 because the electronic voting machines (EVMs) caught fire on Tuesday night while they were being taken by bus with polling officials.

The EC made this decision after the local government sent a report about the fire. The re-voting will happen at Rajapur, Kunda Raiyat, Chikhlimal, and Dudar Raiyat in the Multai area of the parliamentary seat. It will run from 7 in the morning to 6 in the evening.

According to Betul Collector Narendra Surayavanshi, there will be a review by an observer after the voting. He also stated that liquor shops within a 3 km radius of the polling stations will be closed. All preparations are being made quickly.

Previously, a bus carrying polling officials and electronic voting machines caught fire in Betul district on its way back from Goula village. There were 36 people on the bus, but, no one was hurt.

According to Betul SP Nischal Jharia, the fire was caused by a mechanical issue. Two of the electronic voting machines were not damaged, but four had minor damage. Everyone on the bus managed to get out safely, and they were later sent on another bus. A case has been filed regarding the incident.

