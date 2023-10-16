MP: 3.5 Kg Gold Worth Over Rs 2.2 Crore Seized From Auto-Rickshaw

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police on Sunday night seized 3.5 kilograms of gold jewellery during the regular security check at Garha, after implementation of Model Code Of Conduct.

According to information, Garha police received a tip-off from their informer that a man had come to Jabalpur from Indore in an auto-rickshaw with a large quantity of gold jewellery and he is going to deliver them to different districts of the state.

Acting on the information, the police team spotted and stopped the auto-rickshaw informed by the informer at Garha check post and investigated all the belongings of the man. After checking police found gold jewellery in large quantity.

When the police asked for receipts of those ornaments, the accused was unable to show the same.

FP Photo

Accused Hails From Indore

After this, Garha police informed senior police officers, District Election Officer and Income Tax Department about the matter. Team of the Election Department and Income Tax Department had reached the spot and interrogated the youth.

City Superintendent of Police Gadha DP Singh Chauhan | FP Photo

Giving information, City Superintendent of Police Gadha DP Singh Chauhan said that the arrested youth is a resident of Annapurna Nagar of Indore. His name is Saurabh Jain and he is 38-year-old.

The 3.5 kilos of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.25 crore has been confiscated. Police said that they are investigating the entire matter seriously in view of the assembly elections.