MP: 3 Masked Men Barge In Courier Company's Godown, Loot Goods & Cash At Gunpoint In Gwalior; WATCH

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three masked men barged in a godown of a courier company at Gwalior and looted Rs 88k in cash and goods, keeping staff at gunpoint on Friday.

The masked men entered the office and threatened the employees at gunpoint. They managed to snatch Rs 88k in cash and a mobile phone from one of the staff members and fled away.

Caught on CCTV

The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras strategically placed within the warehouse and office. The terrified employees promptly reported the incident to their superiors and local law enforcement.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Ashok Jadon, assured that a case has been filed against the unidentified perpetrators. Authorities are diligently reviewing the CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits, ensuring swift legal action against those responsible for this robbery.

WATCH | #Gwalior: Masked Men Barge Into Godown Of Courier Company, Thrash Employees And Steal Packed Goods At Gunpoint#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/JeGys9WRn2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 5, 2024

Masked Culprits Flee With Rs 1 Cr From A Jweller's Residence In Bhopal

Three unidentified individuals forcibly entered the residence of a jeweler situated in E-4, Arera Colony in Bhopal, and escaped with Rs 1 crore, as reported by the police.

During the incident, the jeweler's wife, who was alone at home, was held captive at knifepoint by the assailants.

Witnessed by two guards stationed outside Jeweler Dhanvani's residence, three robbers were spotted fleeing the scene. Growing suspicious, the guards attempted to apprehend them. With the assistance of nearby residents, they successfully captured one of the robbers, while the other two managed to escape, leaving behind a bag containing the stolen money. Law enforcement was alerted, and the remaining two suspects were apprehended shortly thereafter.