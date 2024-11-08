 MP: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive, Minor Boy Injured After Fire Broke Out In Tent
The mothers of the children were harvesting crops nearly 300 meters away from the tent where the incident occurred.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:34 AM IST
Representative Image |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 2.5-year- old girl was burnt alive and a five-year-old boy sustained burns late Tuesday night when a fire broke out in a tent set up to guard crops, official sources said on Thursday. The injured was admitted to the district hospital. 

When the incident occurred, the father of the girl had gone to a far-flung village to hire labourers to cut off crops. On the other hand, the father of the injured boy went to take part in the last rites of a relative.  The mothers of the children were harvesting crops nearly 300 meters away from the tent where the incident occurred.

