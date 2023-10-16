MP: 25 Kilograms Expired green Chilli Sauce Destroyed, Owner Subjected To Strict Action In Lalitpur

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the festive season, the district magistrate (DM) of Lalitpur, Akshay Tripathi instructed the food department officials to keep the food adulteration practice in check and collect samples of suspicious eateries. In addition to this, orders had also been issued to penalise owners of such eateries, who exercise adulteration.

Assistant commissioner of Food safety and Drugs administration (FDA), Chitranjan Kumar told the media that a food joint located in Sawarkar chowk of Lalitpur was raided, where the team discovered 25 kilograms of expired green chilli sauce. The sauce was destroyed on the spot, while the owner of the food joint was subjected to strict action.

Additionally, the team also raided several other food joints located on station road of Lalitpur, from where the team laid hands on samples of ghee, paneer, lentils, dry fruits, refined soyabean oil and sabudana. All these samples were sent to the laboratory for testing.

Kumar further said that owners of eateries, if found guilty of adulteration, and possession of stale and expired food material shall be subjected to the food safety and standards act 2006. He added that special teams have been deployed to carry out checking drives.

