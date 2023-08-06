MP: 2 Months Since Hijab Controversy, More Than 1,000 Sign Petition Seeking Reopening Of Damoh's Ganga Jamuna School

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over a 1000 people from across the country have signed an appeal, addressed to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan demanding that the Ganga Jamuna School at Damoh in the state be allowed to reopen.

The appeal says that it has been more than two months now that Ganga Jamuna School has not been able to open its doors to 1,208 children studying here from Nursery to Class 12. The school was shut down overnight on June 2, a school which has over 98 per cent result in Class 10. In the guise of doing ‘investigation’, the matter remains suspended in spite of an assurance in the court on July 1, that a final decision on the school recognition shall be made within three weeks.

From artists to human rights activists

The signatories include Anil Sadagopal, Anita Rampal, Anu Gupta, Nandita Narain, Rashmi Paliwal, scientists C.Ramachandran, human rights defenders Cedric Prakash (Gujarat), activists Shabnam Hashmi, Sharanya Nayak, Arundhati Dhuru, Suhasini Ali, feminists Chayanika Shah, artists Ambrein, Prateek Vats. Many state and national organisations, such as Mahila Manch, Forum for Oppression against Women, Bebaak Collective, All India Forum for Right to Education, Eka, Had-Anhad, BGVS, Shahari Mazdoor sangathan , Gyan Vigyan Samiti Jharkhand, Jatan Natya Kendra, Saheli Women’s Resource Centre and AIDWA have endorsed the petition to open up the school.

About 15 activists from Bhopal visited the CM House recently with this petition. They were assured that the petition will be brought to the knowledge of the chief minister.

