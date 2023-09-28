MP: 116 Land Transfer Cases Resolved In Municipal Council Of Ganj Basoda

Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The 116 transfer cases related to transfer of names related to properties were resolved ata meeting of the Ganj Basoda Municipal Council.

Councillor and in-charge of the department concerned Santoshi Jitendra Meena chaired the meeting in the presence of the representative of Member of Parliament in Nagar Palika Devendra Yadav.

The distribution of transfer certificates will take place on Monday.

The Municipal Council is making efforts to expedite such cases as quickly possible.

Citizens are not facing any inconvenience in such transfer cases. Councilors Mulchand Ahirwar, Manish Vishwakarma, Sunil Sahu, and others were also present at this meeting.

