Mortal remains of Bhagwatsharan Mathur consigned to flames in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The mortal remains of ex-state BJP joint general secretary and RSS pracharak Bhagwatsharan Mathur was consigned to flames in presence of a horde of the BJP and RSS leaders here on Wednesday afternoon.

The septuagenarian leader who had served as an RSS pracharak in different districts of the state, secretary (organization) in state BJP unit in Haryana and secretary of national SC/ST frontal organization of the BJP passed away in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

Before the last rites the mortal remains of the leader was kept at the state BJP headquarters here for people to pay tributes to the departed soul. Here party leaders, workers including state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma paid floral tributes. A

Later, the mortal remains was taken to Subhash Nagar Vishram Ghat in a decorated vehicle where the last rites were performed in presence of the BJP workers, leaders and other members of society.

“Today our senior leader Mathur ji is no more with us. This is an irreparable loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mathur saheb was such a worker who devoted his whole life moment by moment to the work of Bharatiya Janata Party. I pay homage to him on behalf of Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party”, said the state BJP president VD Sharma in his condolence message.

Born in Rajgarh district Mathur became Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak in 1975.

A tribute meeting has been organised at the state BJP headquarters at 5 pm on Thursday.

Those who were present at the state BJP office and later attended the funeral procession include central executive member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Suresh Soni, BJP’s national joint general secretary Shivprakash, RSS leaders Hemant Muktibodh, Vikas Gole, Pradeep Khandekar, prant pracharak Swanil Kulkarni, prant sanghchalak Ashok Pandey, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national office secretary Mahendra Pandey, ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet and others.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condoled the death of Bhagwat Sharan Mathur. Chief minister tweeted, “Today, we all have lost a priceless gem in the form of ascetic, revered Bhagwat Sharan Mathur ji, who has dedicated his entire life for the service and upliftment of the nation and society. He will always remain in our heart through his holy thoughts and deeds.”

