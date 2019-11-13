Morena: Over 20 school kids injured as bus falls into ditch

MORENA: More than 20 children sustained injuries after the driver of a private school bus lost control over the vehicle which went off the road and fell into a ditch near Myasi village in the district on Wednesday.

On getting information, the officials of the police and of the district administration rushed to the spot and immediately took the children out of the damaged bus and admitted them to a government hospital in Porsa.

Two children, whose condition was serious, were referred to Morena for better treatment, hospital and police sources said.

The police further said the bus was returning from a private school in Lalapura village when the careless driver lost his control over the vehicle that fell into a ditch near Myasi village.

As the children began to cry out of panic, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police.

According to the passersby, the driver was carelessly driving the bus while talking to someone on his mobile phone.

As he lost control over the vehicle and the bus fell into the ditch, the driver ran away. The police have begun to search for the driver.