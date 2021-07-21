Morena municipal accounts officer is a crorepati

Bhopal/Morena: Lokayukta police conducted raids on residences of a civic official in Gwalior and Morena districts and unearthed assets worth crores of rupees which is disproportionate to his known source of income.

Lokayukta sleuths swooped down on the properties of an accounts officer posted in Morena Municipal Corporation Santosh Sharma on Wednesday morning. Cash of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, four cars and documents related to immovable properties, among other items, were recovered from Sharma's residences. The action was taken following a complaint that Sharma, had amassed disproportionate assets, Lokayukta police inspector Kavindra Singh Chouhan said. Following the complaint and its verification, a team of the Lokayukta police simultaneously raided Sharma's houses in Morena and Gwalior at 5 am on Wednesday, he said.

Another team of Lokayukta looked into the documents of the municipal corporation. The sleuths mainly searched his house in Basant Vihar colony Morena. The house is estimated to be worth Rs 2.50 crore. The police also found bank deposits of Rs 46 lakh in the names of his four family members. The household belongings are estimated to be around Rs 12.74 lakh.The police have seized Rs 8.53 lakh cash including the gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 12 lakh. They were kept in the polythene bag. Cops called a goldsmith to estimate and weigh the gold and silver ornaments.