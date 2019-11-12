Morena: Miners fire on cops, 6 held, vehicles seized

MORENA: A group of miners fired on a police party near the banks of the Chambal on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when a team comprising more than 100 policemen hidden in dumpers reached the spot and challenged those who were doing illegal mining at the time.

On seeing the advancing police party, the miners fired at them while running away.

The policemen who shot back at the miners in self-defence arrested six of them and confiscated more than a dozen vehicles.

As the miners stepped up their activities despite the Supreme Court’s ban on illegal mining, the police conducted a raid on the banks of the river.

During the raid, the police arrested six miners and confiscated 12 vehicles from different areas in the city.

Police arrest 2 imposters

The police arrested two persons on Tuesday for duping people of thousands of rupees posing as CBI and income tax officers.

The thugs gave a call to a resident of New Housing Board Colony, Ram Naresh and told him that they would send a report against him to CBI and income tax departments in New Delhi. They demanded Rs 40 lakh from him to curb the action.

After Naresh had lodged a complaint about it at the civil lines police station, the cops launched a search for the thugs and arrested them.

The criminals were identified as Shivendra Singh Tomar and Manoh Namdev, both residents of Morena.

The police seized the mobile phones and SIM cards and registered a case against them. There were reports that the miners were transporting sand to Gwalior and other places from Morena.