Morena: First meeting of new civic body on August 5

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of Municipal Corporation, Morena under clause 3 of the Madhya Pradesh NPP (Election of Speaker) Rules, 1998 will be held at Collectorate Auditorium on August 5 from 11 am.

The members of the Appeal Committee and the President (Speaker) will be chosen during the meeting. A minute-by-minute schedule for the Speaker election and the election of the Appeal Committee members has been released by Collector and Presiding Officer Municipal Corporation Morena Bakki Karthikeyan. It includes attendance, the submission of nomination papers by candidates, the scrutiny of nomination papers, the withdrawal of a candidacy, election preparation, polling , and the declaration of results and certificate distribution.

The election for the speaker is set for the held in the first half of the day and later the election for the appeals committee members will be held.