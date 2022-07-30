e-Paper Get App

Morena: BJP-backed Aarti Gurjar elected as zilla panchayat president unopposed

Out of the 20 newly elected members of zilla panchayat, only 17 reached the collectorate office.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The election for the post of zilla panchayat president was completed successfully with the BJP supported candidate Aarti Gurjar winning unopposed from Morena. The 23-year-old is a university student and has emerged victorious from Ward No. 15 of Morena development block.

Out of the 20 newly elected members of zilla panchayat, only 17 reached the collectorate office. Gurjar was the only member to file nomination for the post of district panchayat president and was thus announced the winner unopposed. Similarly, Banwarilal Dhakad was elected the vice-president of Morena zilla panchayat in the absence of any other contender. To facilitate the smooth and fair conduct of the election process, the collectorate office was converted into a police camp.

Despite all the efforts of the police officers, some Congress backed members appeared unhappy with the results and filed a complaint with the district election officer alleging violation of section 32 of the panchayati raj act, under which two members of the same cadre cannot be elected as president and vice-president. However, the election officer has rejected the complaint.

