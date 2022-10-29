Morena: Collector reviews progress of Mukhyamantri Janseva Abhiyaan

Representative Image |

Morena(Madhya Pradesh): Morena district collector B Karthikeyan chaired a time-limit meeting to review the progress of Mukhyamantri Janseva Abhiyan, said the officials on Friday.

The officials added that on finding performance of some departments unsatisfactory, the collector issued show cause notice to the officials concerned and laid emphasis on discharging their duties properly.

As the meeting commenced, collector Karthikeyan stated that 5,157 applications have not been resolved under ongoing Mukhyamantri Janseva Abhiyan.

He said that several departments accepted the applications of beneficiaries but have not registered them on the portal, which has resulted in discrepancy in the number of applications registered. He then issued orders to register all applications on portal with immediate effect.

Chief municipal officer (CMO) of Kailaras, Yogendra Singh, engineer Rishikesh were absent in the meeting, following which collector ordered to issue them show cause notice and deduct their one-day salary. Similar action was taken against the block medical officer (BMO) of Kailaras, CMO of Jhundpura, and Janpad CEO of Sabalgarh and Porsa.