Morena: Boy beheaded during tantric rituals in Morena village

Morena: A 14-year-old boy was reportedly beheaded as ‘human sacrifice’ as part of witchcraft rituals in Dondri village, Morena, on Sunday.

In the morning, the boy Anshul Gurjar, son of Jitendra Singh Gurjar, set out of his house with some villagers for running.

When Anshul did not return home his relatives began to search for him.

Since the kin of the boy could not find him, they informed the police about it and lodged a missing person report at Dondri police station.

The police found the body of the boy in a heap of straw of Bajra (pearl millet) in a field, one kilometre off his house, after 36 hours’ search.

The relatives of Anshul alleged that a tantric with the help of some locals beheaded him as part of witchcraft practice.

After committing the crime, they hid his body in a heap of Bajra straw.

When the incident came to light there was tension in the village where the administration beefed up security to deal with any violence.

The police told Free Press that they would inquire into the allegations of the family members of the boy that he was beheaded as part of witchcraft rituals.

Some materials of tantric rituals were also found at the place from where the body was recovered.

The police sent the body for post mortem to a hospital where the doctors said the boy was murdered.

A detailed report about incident has, however, yet to come, the police said, adding that they had detained some people, including the alleged sorcerer, for questioning.

The last rites of the boy were performed amidst tight security.