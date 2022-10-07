Morena: Analyse revenue cases, submit report, says Commissioner

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed Commissioner of Gwalior and Chambal divisions Deepak Singh assumed charge at Chambal Bhawan on Thursday and interacted with the office staff. He inquired about the work progress of staff members.

While reviewing the cases registered under Revenue Case Management System (RCMS), Singh directed divisional consultant of RCMS Mayank Shrivastava to analyse the cases registered in it. He issued instructions to Shrivastava to present a report before him every 15 days.

He added that the report should also be passed on to the Collectors. Commissioner was told that 1,865 revenue cases were registered in RCMS.

In the end, Singh held discussions with joint commissioner of development, Rajendra Singh and sought details about the projects. He then inspected the office.

Read Also Pilgrimage train leaves from Morena