Morena: 153 complaints received at public hearing

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 153 complaints were received at the weekly public hearing chaired by Morena collector Ankit Asthana on Tuesday, the administrative officials said.

The officials added that out of 153 complaints, 21 of them were marked by collector for resolving them in time-bound manner while the remaining 132 complaints were accepted by the collector and resolved.

As public hearing commenced, Damejar village resident, Rambeti Prajapati stated that her daughter was required to produce caste certificate at the school where she studies. She further added that they had applied for the same in the online on August 26, 2022 and the incharge of Sabalgarh SDM office had said to issue it by October 10. However, it has not been issued by them.

Taking action, collector Asthana called up at the office of Sabalgarh SDM and obtained the caste certificate online, a hard copy of which was provided to her too.

Post this, collector Asthana also looked into complaints pertaining to social justice, women and child development, health, education, revenue, land disputes, encroachments. He asked officials concerned to resolve them immediately.