MP: Morena police station in-charge roams in shorts, pays no heed to woman complainant, watch viral video

In a video that has now gone viral on social media shows Praveen Chauhan in a sweatshirt and shorts sipping tea even as a woman complainant is trying to find out who is the police station in charge and who will take note of her complaint.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
FP Photo
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Praveen Chauhan, the officer-in-charge of a Civil Lines police station in Morena, was seen walking in shorts inside the police station as complainants waited tirelessly to get their cases registered.

The visuals show the senior police official paying no need to the woman's complaint and walks away reflecting his arrogance and ignorance to acknowledge the woman's plight .

Incidents like these have often come to light where people are maid to wait for long hours to get a complaint registered in a police station.

Such instances of police apathy and high-handedness of officials depict the force in poor light.

