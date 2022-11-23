MP: Morena police station in-charge roams in shorts, pays no heed to woman complainant, watch viral video

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Praveen Chauhan, the officer-in-charge of a Civil Lines police station in Morena, was seen walking in shorts inside the police station as complainants waited tirelessly to get their cases registered.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media shows Praveen Chauhan in a sweatshirt and shorts sipping tea even as a woman complainant is trying to find out who is the police station in charge and who will take note of her complaint.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visuals show the senior police official paying no need to the woman's complaint and walks away reflecting his arrogance and ignorance to acknowledge the woman's plight .

Incidents like these have often come to light where people are maid to wait for long hours to get a complaint registered in a police station.

Such instances of police apathy and high-handedness of officials depict the force in poor light.