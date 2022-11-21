e-Paper Get App
Morena: Union minister Tomar to inaugurate free eye check-up camp

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A free eye test and cataract operation camp will be organised by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) at district hospital on Monday. The camp will be inaugurated by the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, said BJP district media incharge Neeraj Singh Bhadoria. BJP District President Yogeshpal Gupta will be present on the occasion. On Monday, the camps will be organised at Civil Hospital in Ambah, Community Health Centre in Porsa, Asmani Mata Mandir in village Aurethi Porsa, District Hospital in Morena and Community Health Centre in Jaura, Community Health Centre in Kailaras, Community Health Centre in Pahargarh, Community Health Centre in Sabalgarh on Tuesday. On November 22-23, cataract surgeries will be performed.

