Morena: Awareness programme on children’s issues ends

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness programme on children’s issues was organised by Childline under the week-long initiative titled, Childline se Dosti Saptaah, at Bright Career Academy School in Ambah.

The authorities added that problems, atrocities faced by children were addressed by the dignitaries, who led the awareness programme.

The programme was presided over by president of child welfare committee, Alok Rajawat, project officer incharge of woman and child development department Sapna Yadav, Nitin Shivhare, Sanjay Singh and Avneesh Singh from Morena Childline, master trainer of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Anand Sansthan, Sudhir Acharya.

Nitin Shivhare highlighted the objective of the awareness programme and stated that many a time, the children are physically and mentally assaulted by their near and dear ones. He then stated that during such situations, the suffering children can get in touch with Child helpline by dialling 1098 number.

Alok Rajawat stated that the children face several problems due to their upbringing in nuclear families. Sudhir Acharya stated that a friend helped us differentiate between what was right and what was wrong.