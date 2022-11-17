e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTiger Terror: Ranthambore tiger reaches Morena; attacks journalist during rescue operation

Tiger Terror: Ranthambore tiger reaches Morena; attacks journalist during rescue operation

According to forest official Vinod Upadhyay, the tiger is named Mohan and the rescue operations to catch him are still on.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger has escaped from Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve and entered Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. The tiger was spotted roaming around in Runipura village of Joura tehsil on Thursday, and attacked a man who was making a video of the tiger.

As soon as the locals spotted the beast, they informed the forest department about the incident. A forest department team reached the spot immediately and started operations for the rescue and capture of the tiger. During the operation, the carnivore attacked a man trying to film the whole process. After much toil, the forest department officials managed to rescue the man, now identified as Dinesh Jain. Dinesh is a journalist in a local news channel.

After leaving the man, the tiger fled the scene and hid under a dilapidated hut. Joura police have admitted the injured man to a nearby hospital.

According to forest official Vinod Upadhyay, the tiger is named Mohan and the rescue operations to catch him are still on.

Locals living under fear

The tiger has not been caught yet and this has caused much fear among the villagers. The villagers are trying to find ways to save their cattles from falling prey to the carnivore. Meanwhile, they are preferring to stay at home which is ultimately affecting their daily life.

Read Also
Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisory for TB treatment
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tiger Terror: Ranthambore tiger reaches Morena; attacks journalist during rescue operation

Tiger Terror: Ranthambore tiger reaches Morena; attacks journalist during rescue operation

MP: Former CM Kamal Nath writes to district election officers

MP: Former CM Kamal Nath writes to district election officers

Bhopal: Health minister flags off trucks carrying linen for rejuvenation of health facilities in the...

Bhopal: Health minister flags off trucks carrying linen for rejuvenation of health facilities in the...

MP: This school in Singrauli has ambidextrous students, all well-versed in five languages

MP: This school in Singrauli has ambidextrous students, all well-versed in five languages

MP: Kerala's bamboo-made traditional percussion takes 5-6 hours to prepare

MP: Kerala's bamboo-made traditional percussion takes 5-6 hours to prepare