Tiger Terror: Ranthambore tiger reaches Morena; attacks journalist during rescue operation

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger has escaped from Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve and entered Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. The tiger was spotted roaming around in Runipura village of Joura tehsil on Thursday, and attacked a man who was making a video of the tiger.

As soon as the locals spotted the beast, they informed the forest department about the incident. A forest department team reached the spot immediately and started operations for the rescue and capture of the tiger. During the operation, the carnivore attacked a man trying to film the whole process. After much toil, the forest department officials managed to rescue the man, now identified as Dinesh Jain. Dinesh is a journalist in a local news channel.

After leaving the man, the tiger fled the scene and hid under a dilapidated hut. Joura police have admitted the injured man to a nearby hospital.

According to forest official Vinod Upadhyay, the tiger is named Mohan and the rescue operations to catch him are still on.

Locals living under fear

The tiger has not been caught yet and this has caused much fear among the villagers. The villagers are trying to find ways to save their cattles from falling prey to the carnivore. Meanwhile, they are preferring to stay at home which is ultimately affecting their daily life.

